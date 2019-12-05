WHL Roundup: Hanus scores overtime winner as Winterhawks top Cougars

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Clay Hanus scored 2:36 into overtime to lift the Portland Winterhawks to a 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme and Johnny Ludvig had a goal and two assists apiece for Portland (18-6-3) and Reece Newkirk and Seth Jarvis also scored.

Nikita Krivokrasov, Josh Maser, Ilijah Colina and Vladislav Mikhalchuk supplied the offence for the Cougars (6-18-3).

Winterhawks goaltender Joel Hofer stopped 26 shots. Price George's Taylor Gauthier made 31 saves.

Portland was 3 for 4 on the power play while the Cougars went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 1

VICTORIA — Keanu Derungs and Nolan Jones scored third-period goals and Shane Farkas made 33 saves as the Royals (14-8-2) beat Vancouver (13-12-2).

---

REBELS 5 WARRIORS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Byron Fancy stopped 30 shots and Arshdeep Bains's second-period goal stood as the winner to give the Rebels (9-15-3) a victory over Moose Jaw (9-14-1).

---

ICE 4 BRONCOS 2

WINNIPEG — Peyton Krebs scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play and Isaac Johnson added some late insurance to boost the Ice (15-11-1) past Swift Current (6-17-3).

---

SILVERTIPS 3 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Gage Goncalves scored twice, including the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period, to lead Everett (18-6-1) over the Hurricanes (17-9-4).

---

NOTES: Cade McNelly of the Seattle Thunderbirds was suspended five games by the WHL on Wednesday for a cross-check major and game misconduct he received during a game Tuesday. Though there was no injury to the opponent on the play, the WHL said McNelly is a repeat offender, including being previously suspended for a cross-check major and game misconduct.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.