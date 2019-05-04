WHL Roundup: Holt leads Giants over Raiders in Game 1 of league championship

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Dawson Holt's second goal of the game stood as the winner as the Vancouver Giants beat the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Friday in the opener of their Western Hockey League championship series.

Holt scored his first 6:06 into the game and added another 19:43 into the second period to give the Giants a 5-3 lead.

Dylan Plouffe, Jared Dmytriw and Yannik Valenti also scored for Vancouver.

Brett Leason, Noah Grego, Dante Hannoun and Jeremy Masella supplied the offence for the Raiders, who host Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday.

Giants goaltender David Tendeck stopped 25 shots. Prince Albert's Ian Scott made 21 saves.