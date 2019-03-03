WHL Roundup: James Malm scores hat trick to lead Hitmen past Ice

CRANBROOK, B.C. - James Malm scored a hat trick as the Calgary Hitmen downed the Kootenay Ice 5-2 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.

Josh Prokop and Mark Kastelic also chipped in for the Hitmen (34-22-6), who got 24 saves from Jack McNaughton.

Marco Creta and Brad Ginnell had goals for Kootenay (12-40-10). Curtis Meger stopped 26 shots in defeat.

Calgary converted once on two power plays and the Ice were scoreless on three opportunities.

---

HURRICANES 4 PATS 1

REGINA — Nick Henry scored against his former team as Lethbridge used four second-period goals to down the Pats.

Jordy Bellerive, Dylan Cozens and Jake Elmer also had goals for the Hurricanes (35-18-10).

Austin Pratt scored for Regina (18-42-3).

---

WARRIORS 4 RAIDERS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tristin Langan had two goals and an assist as the Warriors doubled up Prince Albert.

Justin Almeida and Brayden Tracey also chipped in for Moose Jaw (35-18-8).

Dante Hannoun and Justin Nachbaur scored for the Raiders (50-9-4).

---

OIL KINGS 7 WHEAT KINGS 1

EDMONTON — Carter Souch scored once and added two assists as the Oil Kings routed Brandon.

Andrei Pavlenko, Andrew Fyten, David Kope, Wyatt McLeod, Vince Loschiavo and Quinn Benjafield supplied the rest of the Edmonton (37-18-8) offence.

Caiden Daley responded for the Wheat Kings (29-24-8).

---

TIGERS 3 BRONCOS 2 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ryan Chyzowski had the winner 1:07 into overtime as the Tigers edged Swift Current.

Nick McCarry and Linus Nassen also scored for Medicine Hat (32-25-5).

Ethan Regnier and Tanner Nagel found the back of the net for the Broncos (10-45-6).

---

GIANTS 5 BLAZERS 4

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Milos Roman scored the eventual winner in a three-goal second period as Vancouver held off the Blazers.

Aidan Barfoot, Bowen Byram, Davis Koch and Tristen Nielsen rounded out the attack for the Giants (43-14-4).

Jermaine Loewen struck twice for Kamloops (23-31-6) with Brodi Stuart and Ryley Appelt adding the others.

---

WINTERHAWKS 2 ROCKETS 1 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jaydon Dureau had the winner 1:22 into overtime to lift Portland over the Rockets.

Jake Gricius scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Winterhawks (38-18-6).

Alex Swetlikoff answered for Kelowna (26-30-6).

---

SILVERTIPS 1 THUNDERBIRDS 0 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp scored the game's lone goal at 4:59 of overtime as the Silvertips shut out Seattle.

Dustin Wolf stopped all 32 shots he faced for Everett (44-14-4).

Roddy Ross kicked out 40 shots for the Thunderbirds (25-28-8).

---

ROYALS 5 COUGARS 2

VICTORIA — Phillip Schultz had two goals and an assist leading the Royals past Prince George.

Carson Miller and Igor Martynov added a goal and two assists apiece for Victoria (33-25-4) while Ralph Jarratt had the other.

Josh Maser and Jack Sander scored for the Cougars (17-39-8).

---

CHIEFS 5 AMERICANS 4 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored the winner at 3:16 of overtime to lift Spokane past the Americans.

Noah King, Adam Beckman, Nolan Reid and Michael King had goals in regulation for the Chiefs (35-19-7).

Nolan Yaremko, Krystof Hrabik, Riley Sawchuk and Kyle Olson supplied the offence for Tri-City (33-24-4).