WHL Roundup: Josh Brook, Justin Almeida lead Warriors over Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Josh Brook scored his second goal of the night 35 seconds into overtime and also picked up two assists as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Justin Almeida also had two goals and two assists for the Warriors (29-13-8) as Brayden Tracy tacked on three helpers.

Jake Elmer, Calen Addison and Taylor Ross scored for the Hurricanes (27-15-10).

Adam Evanoff made 47 saves for Moose Jaw as Carl Tetachuk turned aside 21 shots for Lethbridge.

The Warriors went 3 for 3 on the power play while the Hurricanes were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 BRONCOS 2 (SO)

BRANDON, Man. — Ben McCartney scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Wheat Kings over Swift Current.

Baron Thompson and Braden Schneider scored in regulation while Ethan Kruger made 20 saves for the Wheat Kings (23-21-7).

Riley Lamb turned away 53 shots as Joona Kiviniemi and Ethan O'Rourke replied for the Broncos (10-37-4).

---

RAIDERS 8 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Noah Gregor had a hat trick and Cole Fonstad added a pair of goals as Prince Albert downed the Hitmen.

Dante Hannoun, Sergei Sapego and Eric Pearce also scored for the Raiders (44-7-2). Ian Scott made 21 saves for the win.

Riley Stotts and James Malm scored for Calgary (27-20-5). Carl Stankowski combined with Jack McNaughton for 37 saves in defeat.

---

PATS 3 REBELS 2 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Ryker Evans scored the winner at 2:37 of overtime as Regina got by the Rebels.

Ty Kolle and Logan Nijhoff also scored while Max Paddock turned aside 31 shots for the Pats (15-35-3).

Cameron Hausinger and Brett Davis had goals for Red Deer (28-18-4). Ethan Anders made 24 saves in defeat.

---

GIANTS 3 BLAZERS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Tristen Nielsen scored twice as Vancouver beat the Blazers.

Lukas Svejkovsky also scored for the Giants (36-13-3), who got 26 saves from Trent Miner.

Connor Zary scored for Kamloops (20-26-5). Dylan Ferguson stopped 31 shots in a losing cause.

---

ROCKETS 4 COUGARS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Nolan Foote had a pair of goals as the Rockets slipped past Prince George.

Mark Liwiski and Cayde Augustine also scored while Roman Basran made 15 saves in relief to get the win for Kelowna (22-26-5).

Josh Curtis struck twice and Cole Moberg had the other for the Cougars (16-31-6). Tyler Brennan combined with Taylor Gauthier for 21 saves in defeat.

---

TIGERS 1 SILVERTIPS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Mads Sogaard stopped all 41 shots he faced as Medicine Hat blanked the Silvertips.

James Hamblin scored the winning goal for the Tigers (30-18-4) at 16:40 of the second period.

Dustin Wolf kicked out 28 shots for Everett (37-13-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Shane Farkas turned away 25 shots as Portland downed Seattle.

John Ludvig, Joachim Blichfeld, Lane Gilliss and Josh Paterson supplied the Winterhawks (33-15-5) offence.

Matthew Wedman scored for the Thunderbirds (20-26-6). Cole Schwebius stopped 24-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 7 ICE 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Parker AuCoin had a hat trick as Tri-City toppled Kootenay.

Krystof Hrabik had a pair of goals while Paycen Bjorklund and Nolan Yaremko also scored for the Americans (28-19-3). Beck Warm combined with Talyn Boyko for 32 saves.

Peyton Krebs, Cole Muir, Holden Kodak and Jakin Smallwood found the back of the net for the Ice (11-34-8). Curtis Meger combined with Jesse Makaj to stop 26 shots.

---

CHIEFS 8 ROYALS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan McIndoe scored twice and Bailey Brkin made 28 saves as the Chiefs beat Victoria.

Connor Gabruch, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Luc Smith, Jake McGrew, Nolan Reid and Luke Toporowski also scored for Spokane (28-17-6).

Mitchell Prowse, Kaid Oliver and Kody McDonald replied for the Royals (26-22-3). Griffen Outhouse made 41 saves in a losing cause.

---