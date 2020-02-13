WHL Roundup: Mark Kastelic scores four times, Hitmen down Pats 8-1

CALGARY - Mark Kastelic scored four times and added an assist and Kyle Olson had two goals and two helpers as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Regina Pats 8-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Carson Focht also had a pair of goals for the Hitmen (29-18-5), who got 13 saves from Brayden Peters.

Cole Dubinsky found the back of the net for the Pats (18-28-5) late in the second period after Calgary scored the game's first seven goals.

Danton Belluk gave up seven goals on 26 shots in 35 minutes of work for Regina before giving way to Donovan Buskey, who made 11 saves in relief.

---

ROCKETS 8 AMERICANS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Matthew Wedman scored a hat trick and Pavel Novak had a goal and four assists as the Rockets (24-25-3) downed Tri-City (15-31-5) to snap a five-game losing streak.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BLADES 1

SASKATOON — Ridly Greig had two goals and two assists and Connor Gutenberg added a goal and three helpers to lift Brandon (28-19-5) over the Blades (27-21-5).

---

CHIEFS 2 WARRIORS 1 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eli Zummack scored 34 seconds into overtime as the Chiefs (31-17-5) earned their sixth straight win while handing Moose Jaw (12-34-4) its eighth loss in a row.

---

ICE 8 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Owen Pederson struck twice and while Peyton Krebs and Dawson Barteaux each had three assists as Winnipeg (32-19-1) dealt the Broncos (10-37-4) their sixth straight loss.

---

GIANTS 4 REBELS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist as part of a four-goal third period, and Vancouver (26-20-5) topped Red Deer (18-30-5) to extend its win streak to seven games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.