REGINA - Nolan Ritchie had a pair of goals, and the Brandon Wheat Kings extended their win streak to five games with a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday in Western Hockey League play.

Brett Hyland, Lynden McCallum, Rylan Thiessen and Vincent Iorio also scored for the Wheat Kings (16-3-2), who entered the night 8-1-1 in their last 10.