WHL Roundup: Rockets down Broncos 3-2 in OT

KELOWNA, B.C. - Nolan Foote scored 1:05 into overtime on Wednesday, leading his Kelowna Rockets to a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

The 18-year-old Tampa Bay Lightning prospect also had a regulation goal in the victory. Pavel Novak also scored for the Rockets (6-3-1).

Ben King and Brecon Wood scored for the Broncos (2-5-2).

Cole Schwebius turned aside 22 shots for the Rockets and Isaac Poulter had 33 saves for the visiting team.

Swift Current's Carter Chorney was given a match penalty for major fighting 17:54 into the first period.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 WHEAT KINGS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Gage Goncalves scored twice as the Everett Silvertips vanquished the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 on Wednesday.

Cole Fonstad also scored for the Silvertips (6-3-0-0), who went two-for-five on the power play.

Cole Reinhardt and Jonny Lambos scored for the Wheat Kings (3-6-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.