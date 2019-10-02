https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/WHL-Roundup-Sakowich-scores-go-ahead-goal-as-14484867.php
WHL Roundup: Sakowich scores go-ahead goal as Rebels edge Blades
RED DEER, Alta. - Ethan Sakowich scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second period and the Red Deer Rebels beat the Saskatoon Blades 2-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.
Arshdeep Bains also scored on a power play for Red Deer (2-3-0).
Riley McKay had the lone goal for the Blades (1-3-0).
Rebels goaltender Ethan Anders made 34 saves. Saskatoon's Nolan Maier stopped 22 shots.
