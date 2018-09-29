WHL Roundup: Vince Loschiavo scores twice, Oil Kings beat Broncos

EDMONTON - Vince Loschiavo scored twice and added an assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings blanked the Swift Current Broncos 5-0 on Friday to remain undefeated to start the Western Hockey League season.

Ethan Cap, Brett Kemp and Vladimir Alistrov also scored for the Oil Kings (4-0-0). who have won four straight, while Boston Bilous only had to make 15 saves for the shutout.

Edmonton captain Trey Fix-Wolansky tacked on three helpers to give him nine points in four games.

Joel Hofer turned away 42-of-47 shots for the winless Broncos (0-3-0).

Edmonton went 1 for 5 on the power play while Swift Current went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

RAIDERS 5 TIGERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Ian Scott kicked out 35 shots as the Raiders beat Medicine Hat for their third win in a row.

Sean Montgomery, Max Martin, Ozzy Wiesblatt, Cole Fonstad and Justin Nachbaur supplied the offence for Prince Albert (3-0-0), with Brett Leason chipping in three assists.

Tyler Preziuso, Ryan Chyzowski and Henrik Rybinski replied for the Tigers (1-3-0). Jordan Hollett stopped 39-of-43 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 8 PATS 4

REGINA — Dylan Cozens scored a hat trick and Jordy Bellerive had a goal and three assists as Lethbridge doubled up the Pats.

Logan Barlage, Taylor Ross, Noah Boyko and Jake Elmer also scored for the Hurricanes (2-1-0), who got 26 saves from Reece Klassen. Defenceman Igor Merezhko was ejected late in the second for checking from behind.

Robbie Holmes, Sergei Alkhimov, Jake Leschyshyn and Logan Nijhoff scored while Max Paddock gave up seven goals on 33 shots for winless Regina (0-3-0).

---

REBELS 4 HITMEN 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Hagel set up two goals before scoring the eventual winner 42 seconds into the third to lift the Rebels over Calgary for their first win of the year.

Jacob Herauf, Alexander Alexeyev and Jeff de Wit also scored for Red Deer (1-2-0) as Ethan Anders turned away 30 shots for the win.

Zach Huber, Layne Toder and Hunter Campbell had goals for the Hitmen (0-2-0). Carl Stankowski made 24 saves in a losing cause.

---

COUGARS 3 ROCKETS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Matej Toman scored the go-ahead goal at 8:57 of the third as the Cougars handed Kelowna its fourth straight loss.

Ilijah Colina and Ethan Browne also scored for Prince George (2-1-1). Taylor Gauthier kicked out 19 shots for the win.

Conner Bruggen-Cate and Nolan Foote scored for the Rockets. Roman Basran made 26 saves in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 6 WINTERHAWKS 5 (SO)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nolan Yaremko scored once in regulation, then added the shootout winner to lead Tri-City in a comeback win over Portland.

Krystof Hrabik and Riley Sawchuk scored 47 aparts in the third to force extra time for the Americans (2-0-0), who trailed 6-4 through 40 minutes. Parker AuCoin and Connor Bouchard had goals and Beck Warm made 23 saves for the win.

Reece Newkirk had a pair of goals, Joachim Blichfeld had a goal and two helpers while Jake Gricius and Lane Gilliss also scored for the Winterhawks (0-2-1). Cody Glass had three assists in his return from Vegas Golden Knights training camp. Shane Farkas took the loss with 19 saves.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 GIANTS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Liam Hughes made 31 saves and Matthew Wedman broke a 1-1 tie at 16:53 of the third as Seattle got by Vancouver.

Dillon Hamaliuk and Nolan Volcan also scored for the Thunderbirds (2-0-0).

James Malm replied for the Giants (2-1-0). David Tendeck stopped 25-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

ROYALS 3 BLAZERS 2

VICTORIA — Phillip Schultz broke a 2-2 deadlock at 18:55 of the third as the Royals slipped past Kamloops for their third win in a row.

Kaid Oliver and Igor Martynov also scored while Griffen Outhouse made 36 saves for Victoria (3-0-0).

Kobe Mohr and Kyrell Sopotyk found the back of the net for the Blazers (2-1-0). Dylan Ferguson turned aside 35 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 7 ICE 4

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Jake McGrew scored twice and Dawson Weatherill made 24 saves as Spokane toppled Kootenay for its first win of the season.

Matt Leduc, Riley Woods, Eli Zummack, Adam Beckman and Luke Toporowski also scored for the Chiefs (1-1-0).

Brett Davis scored twice while Brad Ginnell and Nolan Orzeck had the others for the Ice (1-1-0). Duncan McGovern stopped 25-of-31 shots in defeat.

---