WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 10:35 p.m.
1 of12 Security personnel jump across a barrier at an entrance to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Members of the World Health Organization team prepare to leave for a second day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Members of the World Health Organization team including Ken Maeda, right, prepare to leave for a second day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Security personnel guard an entrance to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Chinese men wearing masks stand near stone lions across from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Security personnel guard an entrance to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Security personnel guard an entrance to the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Members of the World Health Organization team arrive at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for a visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 A member of the World Health Organization team prepares to leave for a second day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Members of the World Health Organization team including Ken Maeda, center, prepare to leave for a second day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A man and child eat breakfast at a shop across from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 A woman wearing a mask walks past statues with masks placed on them in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A World Health Organization team is visiting the central city of Wuhan where the coronavirus was first detected. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
WUHAN, China (AP) — Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work on Saturday.
Jinyantan Hospital was one of the city’s first to deal with patients in early 2020 suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease.
Written By
EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA