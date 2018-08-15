WI-GOP-House-5-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. House District 5.

TP PR Snsnbrnn Vipond Dodge 32 32 4,251 1,242 Jefferson 36 36 5,583 1,332 Milwaukee 70 70 9,902 1,857 Walworth 4 4 309 72 Washington 45 45 17,213 3,564 Waukesha 159 159 36,139 8,943 Totals 346 346 73,397 17,010

