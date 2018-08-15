https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/WI-GOP-Treas-Cnty-13155399.php
WI-GOP-Treas-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the Republican primary for Treasurer.
|TP
|PR
|Hartwig
|Millies
|Adams
|20
|20
|1,035
|441
|Ashland
|19
|19
|503
|210
|Barron
|36
|36
|1,683
|592
|Bayfield
|29
|29
|618
|276
|Brown
|97
|97
|9,691
|4,325
|Buffalo
|23
|23
|548
|206
|Burnett
|24
|24
|1,268
|565
|Calumet
|36
|36
|3,373
|1,278
|Chippewa
|45
|45
|2,508
|822
|Clark
|50
|50
|1,826
|799
|Columbia
|40
|40
|2,291
|870
|Crawford
|27
|27
|503
|180
|Dane
|246
|246
|10,269
|4,477
|Dodge
|60
|60
|6,534
|2,623
|Door
|21
|21
|1,560
|770
|Douglas
|26
|26
|1,068
|487
|Dunn
|35
|35
|2,134
|815
|EauClaire
|87
|87
|3,064
|1,146
|Florence
|8
|8
|610
|289
|FondduLac
|67
|67
|6,057
|2,419
|Forest
|17
|17
|935
|400
|Grant
|52
|52
|1,308
|449
|Green
|24
|24
|1,125
|421
|GreenLake
|16
|16
|1,128
|370
|Iowa
|29
|29
|695
|243
|Iron
|19
|19
|308
|119
|Jackson
|31
|31
|693
|232
|Jefferson
|36
|36
|4,447
|1,428
|Juneau
|29
|29
|1,077
|439
|Kenosha
|123
|123
|5,494
|2,474
|Kewaunee
|14
|14
|1,012
|388
|LaCrosse
|55
|55
|3,165
|1,518
|Lafayette
|28
|28
|514
|156
|Langlade
|27
|27
|1,030
|336
|Lincoln
|27
|27
|2,534
|1,284
|Manitowoc
|43
|43
|4,045
|1,360
|Marathon
|110
|110
|6,287
|2,704
|Marinette
|28
|28
|3,205
|1,127
|Marquette
|19
|19
|936
|291
|Menominee
|2
|2
|44
|22
|Milwaukee
|478
|478
|22,956
|8,698
|Monroe
|40
|40
|2,334
|1,040
|Oconto
|29
|29
|3,723
|1,542
|Oneida
|29
|29
|2,823
|1,052
|Outagamie
|99
|99
|9,488
|4,202
|Ozaukee
|51
|51
|7,747
|2,317
|Pepin
|11
|11
|308
|110
|Pierce
|28
|28
|1,255
|508
|Polk
|36
|36
|2,355
|935
|Portage
|47
|47
|2,120
|775
|Price
|23
|23
|733
|252
|Racine
|69
|69
|9,951
|3,466
|Richland
|34
|34
|533
|181
|Rock
|97
|97
|4,545
|2,184
|Rusk
|33
|33
|1,250
|415
|StCroix
|42
|42
|3,195
|1,370
|Sauk
|44
|44
|2,305
|911
|Sawyer
|21
|21
|1,074
|409
|Shawano
|43
|43
|3,771
|1,168
|Sheboygan
|58
|58
|6,615
|2,403
|Taylor
|27
|27
|1,312
|541
|Trempleau
|26
|26
|1,070
|368
|Vernon
|33
|33
|1,107
|391
|Vilas
|15
|15
|1,626
|527
|Walworth
|40
|40
|5,810
|2,056
|Washburn
|25
|25
|1,570
|719
|Washington
|45
|45
|12,694
|4,134
|Waukesha
|197
|197
|33,721
|11,466
|Waupaca
|39
|39
|3,210
|1,013
|Waushara
|26
|26
|2,271
|877
|Winnebago
|87
|87
|6,193
|2,726
|Wood
|44
|44
|4,094
|1,921
|Totals
|3,641
|3,641
|260,884
|100,028
AP Elections 08-15-2018 01:49
