https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/WI-Pres-elected-15701724.php WI-Pres-elected The Associated Press Published 2:21 pm EST, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 BULLETIN (AP) — Joe Biden, Dem, wins Wisconsin. Most Popular 1 Hwang wins race for state’s 28th Senate District 2 Democrats claim 132nd, 133rd state House races in Fairfield 3 Feds: Sex offender who fled country with girlfriend pleads guilty 4 COVID-19 infections continue to haunt Ansonia’s schools 5 The day after: Live election updates View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.