WSHU Public Radio in Fairfield names station manager

A. Rima Dael Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — WSHU Public Radio announced the hiring of A. Rima Dael as station manager. In this newly-created position, Rima will report to longtime General Manager George Lombardi and will work to define and meet strategic priorities, build capacity, and ensure long-term sustainability. She will play a pivotal role in positioning WSHU Public Radio for the future.

Rima has over 25 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations in Public Media, Arts, Education & the Human Service sectors. She came to WSHU from New England Public Radio, where she was the executive director of development & major gifts and helped negotiate the strategic alliance between WGBY TV and New England Public Radio. Rima is passionate about the essential role of public media in our communities and the transformational power of the arts.

Originally from the Philippines, Rima spent her early years in Old Greenwich, CT and in several Southeast Asian countries. She received her bachelor’s degree in Anthropology and Theatre Arts from Mt. Holyoke College. Her master’s degree is in Nonprofit Management from the Milano School of Management & Urban Policy at the New School University where she was a Community Development Finance Fellow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rima on board as a key member of WSHU’s senior management team,” says WSHU General Manager George Lombardi. “Rima is a strategic thinker who brings a proven record of success as well as dynamic, new ideas. I have no doubt that she will help lead WSHU towards a vibrant future.”

“WSHU is a vital community resource that is already well-known for award-winning news and classical music,” says Rima. “Now the station is poised to build on that solid foundation. I am thrilled to help position WSHU to take full advantage of exciting changes in digital technology and radio listening habits. There is a really bright future for WSHU.”

WSHU Public Radio is a group of not-for-profit, member-supported radio stations, owned and operated by Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.