Wagner announces reelection bid in Missouri's 2nd District

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner will seek a sixth term representing suburban St. Louis in Congress.

Wagner, 58, announced her reelection bid on Tuesday in Missouri's 2nd District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs. She said in a statement that she's running again “because Missourians need a principled, experienced fighter who will hold the Biden Administration accountable and stand up for what we believe and hold dear to our hearts.”

Wagner's name had been mentioned as a possible U.S. Senate candidate. Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term. Announced Republican contenders for Senate include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, 4th District U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

Two Democrats — state Rep. Trish Gunby and Ben Samuels — have announced they are running for Wagner’s seat. The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990, but Wagner faced strong challenges in 2018 and 2020.