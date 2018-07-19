Walker appears with Trump for worker event at White House

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has attended a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet focused on bolstering American workers including at the planned Foxconn Technology Group project in Wisconsin.

Walker was among many other elected officials, business leaders and others who were at the event Thursday.

Trump signed an executive order establishing a new council focusing on creating solutions for the country's most urgent workforce issues. It is to be charged with creating a national strategy for making sure Americans have access to affordable, relevant education and job training.

The agreement was signed by a host of companies, including Foxconn.

Trump referred to his recent visit to Wisconsin for the Foxconn groundbreaking at the event and signaled to Walker that he had done a "good job" landing the project.