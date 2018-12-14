Walker to remain in Wisconsin after leaving office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to remain in Wisconsin after leaving office in 24 days.

Walker spoke briefly about his future Friday after signing three bills into law weakening the powers of his Democratic successor Tony Evers.

The former presidential candidate says he's had a lot of opportunities in recent weeks to take jobs in Washington, but he plans to remain in Wisconsin. He did not say what those opportunities were.

Walker ran for a third term, saying he had no interest in joining Republican President Donald Trump's administration after his victory in 2016.

Since his loss to Evers in November, Walker has not said what he plans to do. His term ends on Jan. 7.