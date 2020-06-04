Walz, citing credible threats, sends guard to Clay County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is sending Minnesota National Guard troops to state's western border because of what he says are credible threats of violence during demonstrations planned in neighboring North Dakota.

Moorhead, Minnesota lies just across the border from Fargo, North Dakota.

Walz's order did not say how many guard members are being deployed to protect Minnesotans in Clay County. The governor did not provide details on what he perceives is a credible threat.

“The Minnesota National Guard stands ready to provide protection for all Minnesotans,” said Walz in a statement. “While Minnesotans turn their attention to rebuilding our communities and reexamining racial inequities in the wake of George Floyd’s death, our administration is committed to providing protection for our neighborhoods, businesses, and families in order for those meaningful conversations to happen.”

The National Guard adjutant general will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities as needed, Walz said.