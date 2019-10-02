Warning issued after wolf kills dog northwest of Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — State wildlife officials are warning residents northwest of Fairbanks to protect pets and livestock after a dog was killed by a wolf.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the dog was found dead Monday and a wolf was seen nearby.

Department of Fish and Game area biologist Tony Hollis it’s normal for wolves to be in the area but unusual for them to kill a dog.

Residents reported four wolves Tuesday just south of where the dog died.

The department says wolves occasionally enter towns and kill dogs but it’s mostly in winter when natural prey is scarce.

The department recommends indoor shelter for domestic animals after dark. The department also recommends dog yards be protected by chain link or electric fences, lights, noise makers and a perimeter cleared of vegetation.

