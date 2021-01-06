Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority STEVE PEOPLES, BILL BARROW and RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 2:44 a.m.
1 of9 President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, right, and Jon Ossoff, left. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Election workers tabulate ballots at the Beauty P. Baldwin Voter Registrations and Elections Building, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Elections workers at the Fulton County Georgia elections warehouse check in voting machine memory cards that store ballots following the Senate runoff election in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Georgia's two Senate runoff elections on Tuesday will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican Kelly Loeffler is going up against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Republican David Perdue is challenging Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Voters register before casting their vote during Georgia's Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Voters mark their ballots at the Lawrenceville Road United Methodist Church in Tucker, Ga. during the Senate runoff election Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 A sign is displayed for voters to guide the way at a precinct during Georgia's Senate runoff elections on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock exchange elbow bumps during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Democrats Ossoff and Warnock are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Democrats Ossoff and Warnock are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock greet each other during a campaign rally in Augusta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Democrats Ossoff and Warnock are challenging incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election on Jan. 5. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP) Michael Holahan/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach.
A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.
