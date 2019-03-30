Warren: Decision on 2020 up to Biden after woman's claim

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Some Democratic presidential candidates are expressing support for the Nevada political candidate who alleged former Vice President Joe Biden kissed her on the back of her head in 2014. But they are not saying it disqualifies Biden from joining the race.

Speaking to reporters in Iowa, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Lucy Flores, who wrote in a magazine article that she felt uncomfortable with her interactions with Biden.

But asked whether Biden should opt out of a presidential run, both said it's up to him to make that decision.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo said in a statement that the former vice president does not remember kissing Flores but believes she "has every right to share her own recollection and reflections."