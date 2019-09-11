Washington Supreme Court set to hear public transit case

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court is set to hear a lawsuit seeking to overturn a voter-approved measure to raise public transit funds.

The Everett Herald reported the court was scheduled to hear the case Wednesday.

Seven residents filed the lawsuit that seeks to overturn a rate increase by the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority, known as Sound Transit.

Voters in 2016 approved the rate hike to fund the Sound Transit 3 expansion project.

The lawsuit seeks a refund of millions of dollars collected through the increase to help fund the $54 billion expansion.

They contend the Motor Vehicle Excise Tax rate increase is illegal because it resulted from an unconstitutional provision in state law placing the plan on the ballot.

The lawsuit does not affect voter-approved sales and property taxes.

