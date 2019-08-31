Washington council to pay tribute to tribal heritage weekly

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Before it was the city of Edmonds north of Seattle, the Snohomish, Suquamish, Swinomish and Stillaguamish tribes knew the land along Puget Sound as fruitful hunting and fishing grounds.

The Daily Herald reports now the City Council will pay tribute to the area's indigenous history.

In unanimous votes this week, the council opted to read a statement acknowledging the region's native people at weekly meetings, include the message on agendas, and advise city boards and commissions to do the same.

The Tulalip Tribes' Treaty Rights Office program manager and tribal member Ryan Miller wrote the statement after the city asked for input.

Both Miller and city development services director Shane Hope said there were no other councils in the state known to read such a message. Miller added there's been a significant increase this year in land acknowledgment requests.

