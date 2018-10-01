Washington kills another wolf that preyed on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed a second wolf from a pack that has been preying on cattle in Ferry County.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says a marksman shot an adult female wolf on Friday.

The wolf is from the Old Profanity Territory pack that has repeatedly attacked cattle in the Kettle River Range.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the killing of wolves in senseless, and this is the fourth pack the state has decimated to protect the cattle of one rancher.

The wolf shot on Friday was believed to be the breeding female of the pack. The pack is believed to consist now of an adult male and one juvenile.

The state will evaluate whether the hunts have changed the pack's behavior before undertaking another hunt.