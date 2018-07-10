Washington man drowns in Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old man from Washington state drowned in Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger says authorities were called to the Higgins Point area of the Idaho lake Monday afternoon for a possible drowning.

Wolfinger says Peter Readicker of Spokane, Washington, was brought to a dock by boaters who were attempting life-saving measures.

Wolfinger says medical personnel continued CPR but Readicker was pronounced dead.

Wolfinger says initial investigation indicates that Readicker and another man were working on a float house on a remote part of the lake when Readicker went under the surface of the water briefly.

The sheriff says the other man got Readicker to shore and flagged down a passing boat.

An investigation continues although Wolfinger says no foul play is suspected at this time.