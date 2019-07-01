Washington state city to lose 100 shelter beds for homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A city in Washington state is losing 100 shelter beds for women, children and families because two shelters lost some of their funding.

The Family Promise Open Doors' shelter in Spokane will go from sheltering 80 people a night to 30 on Monday. About half of its population is children.

The Spokesman-Review reports the House of Charity will no longer serve women after July 13. It shelters up to 50 women a night.

Catholic Charities President Robert McCann says all other shelters that serve women are always full. He says the women who have been staying at the House of Charity will end up on the street.

A new shelter for adults that the city hoped to open this summer won't be ready until at least this fall.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com