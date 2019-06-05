Washington state mushroom farm to close, lay off 239 workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state mushroom farm plans to close and lay off workers this summer.

The Olympian reported Tuesday that Ostrom's Mushroom Farm in Olympia will lay off 239 employees beginning Aug. 5.

The state Employment Security Department says the layoffs will be permanent at the family-owned company 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of Seattle.

The department says in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification that a list of Washington employers announcing layoffs, including Ostrom's, is available on the agency's website.

