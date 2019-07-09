Washington state to cut hundreds of trees to save salmon

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state intends to cut down more than a hundred trees along a highway in an attempt to restore a salmon habitat.

The Everett Herald reports that the state Department of Transportation was scheduled to begin the clearance Monday along Highway 529 in Marysville.

Officials say the trees are being removed from less than a square mile so the area can function as an estuary.

The project is funded through the transportation department's $16 billion Connecting Washington investment program.

Officials say dikes will be breached to flood the area with tidal waters for fish.

The department will team with others who have worked to rebuild habitats including the Tulalip Tribes and officials in Marysville, 34 miles (55 kilometers) north of Seattle.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com