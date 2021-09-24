Washington woman sought in Las Vegas found at casino mall

RebeccaAng/Getty Images/RooM RF

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Native American woman from northwestern Washington state has been found safe in Las Vegas, police said Friday, nearly three weeks after her fiancé and friends reported her missing while on vacation.

Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham, Washington, had been arrested on felony drug charges Sept. 1 in Las Vegas, according to court records, and she was released without bond the next day pending a Sept. 30 court appearance at which a criminal complaint could be filed. The name of an attorney was not included in the record.