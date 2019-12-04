Washoe County appealing in Lake Tahoe property tax fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County has decided to appeal a judge’s ruling that could force the county to refund millions of dollars in excessive taxes to thousands of residential property owners at Lake Tahoe whose property valuations were arrived at illegally more than a decade ago.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports county commissioners voted last week to certify the appeal after Washoe District Judge Kathleen Drakulich concluded in October valuations used Incline Village and Crystal Bay from 2003-06 were arbitrary and violated the state constitution.

She ordered an adjustment of tax rolls for those fiscal years.

Todd Lowe, president of the Village League to Save Incline Assets, says there are 8,000 to 9,000 residential properties in the towns on Tahoe's north shore. He says he’s stunned the county would pursue a meritless appeal and further subject taxpayers to further litigation costs.