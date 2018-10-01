Watchdog group: Water contamination statewide challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report finds that many public drinking water systems around the state have elevated levels of potentially harmful industrial containments.

The New York Public Interest Research Group looked at federal data on water systems around the state. It found eight with varying levels of PFOA or PFOS, chemicals which have contaminated drinking water in Rensselaer County and Newburgh.

Another 49 systems had levels of an industrial solvent known as dioxane which has contaminated water supplies on Long Island.

The review was published on Monday, a day before a state drinking water council is due to release its first recommendations on whether New York should set maximum levels for the substances.