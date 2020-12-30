Water content of California's early winter snowpack lagging JOHN ANTCZAK , Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 5:43 p.m.
1 of5 Jeremy Hill, Water Resources Engineer for the California Department of Water Resources, left, assists Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for C.D.W.R., during the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The survey found the snowpack at 30.5 inches deep with a water content of 10.5 inches. Hector Amezcua/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The amount of water in California’s mountain snowpack is only about half of average for early winter, a state Department of Water Resources official said Wednesday, urging conservation but noting that a dry start doesn’t always predict the season’s outcome.
An automated sensor network on 260 snow courses statewide found the snow-water content to be 52% of average to date, said Sean de Guzman, chief of the department’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting section.