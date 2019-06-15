Water main repairs to cause road closure in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Water main repairs in town on Monday are expected to cause a road closure that could last one or two days, police said.

Mill Hill Terrace will be closed between Mill Hill Road and Bronson Road on Monday at 7 a.m. for the repairs. Police said those repairs could last one day or two.

Each day, the roadway will reopen to traffic around 4:30 p.m.

There will be detour signs in place and officers stationed near the road closure to ensure traffic is flowing safely through the area.