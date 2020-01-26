Waterloo emergency warming center gets extension to Jan. 31

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Organizers of an emergency warming shelter in Waterloo have been given more time to operate while they search for another location that meets local fire codes.

Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar has given the shelter inside the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center until Jan. 31 to relocate, the Courier reported.

The overnight shelter opened Jan. 6 to provide a safe haven from freezing temperatures to the homeless. But organizers were told it would have to close on Jan. 21 after an inspection found the space didn't have a sprinkler system — a requirement for any building serving residential needs. Treloar said the state fire marshal granted an extension after learning organizers were seeking to relocate to the former Hawkeye Community College Metro Center or basement of the county courthouse.

"The thought is to accommodate the paperwork or agreements that may be needed with Hawkeye or the county," Treloar said. "We think we've been more than reasonable and patient in the matter."

The center has been open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. Between two and nine people have stayed each night since it opened.