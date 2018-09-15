Way Back When… 1808

The Black Rock Harbor Light, also known as the Fayerweather Lighthouse, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Fairfield Museum's next History Bites Lunchtime Lecture.



Learn all about Black Rock Harbor Light, also known as the Fayerweather Lighthouse, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the Fairfield Museum’s next History Bites Lunchtime Lecture. The first Fayerweather Island Lighthouse was built in 1808 and marks the entrance of Black Rock Harbor, which at that time was becoming a key shipping center. The lighthouse was installed on the island in order to help guide ships into the deep port.

Bruce Williams, local historian and co-author of “Bridgeport on the Sound,” and Phil Blagys, chairman of the Black Rock Community Council History Program, will present information about the fascinating landmark, its past, present and future.

Their talk will examine the evolution of its lighting system, its importance to the commercial development of Black Rock Harbor and the life and work of legendary lighthouse keeper Kate Moore. Additionally, they will talk about preservation efforts undertaken by the Black Rock Community Council including installation of a solar powered lighting system and ongoing initiatives to protect this important historic structure.

The talk will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and beverages and dessert will be provided. The event is free for Museum members. A $5 suggested donation is requested for non-members.

More Information 1808 The year the first Fayerweather Island Lighthouse was built.

The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the museum and children under 5 are admitted free. For information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.