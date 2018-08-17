Way Back When … 1827

It is a graveyard, Sean.

The grave stone for Caleb Brewster, a spy for General George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, is located in the town’s oldest cemetery, The Old Burying Ground. Brewster died on February 13, 1827, and his headstone, which is no longer legible, reads: IN memory of Captain CALEB BREWSTER, who died February 13th, 1827; aged 79 years. He was a brave and active officer of the Revolution. (W.M.)

To find the headstone, it is located on grid 90/row 20, close to the access road to the Fairfield Museum. (It is immediately to the left of the stone for Jeremiah Osborn.) The Museum has maps that show the location of that headstone as well as other important Fairfielders from the past. The Museum is open from 10am to 4pm daily, and visitors are welcome to come borrow the maps and information related to the Old Burying Ground.

Members of families including the Burr, Rowland, Sherwood, Sturges and Judson are also buried there.

Brewster, for whom Brewster Street in Black Rock is named, was born in Setauket (near present-day Port Jefferson), Long Island in 1747. An integral member of the spy ring, Brewster carried information back and forth across Long Island Sound. He was the only member of the spy ring identified by the British, who offered a large reward for his capture. After the war he married Anne Lewis of Fairfield and settled in Black Rock, where he lived until his death.

Brewster is featured in the Fairfield Museum & History Center’s current exhibition, The Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington, a graphic-novel style exhibition that runs through Nov. 1.

The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, located at 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10am-4pm. Members of the museum and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.