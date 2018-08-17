Way Back When … 1827
The grave stone for Caleb Brewster, a spy for General George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring, is located in the
Brewster, for whom Brewster Street in Black Rock is named, was born in Setauket (near present-day Port Jefferson), Long Island in 1747. An integral member of the spy ring, Brewster carried information back and forth across Long Island Sound. He was the only member of the spy ring identified by the British, who offered a large reward for his capture. After the war he married Anne Lewis of Fairfield and settled in Black Rock, where he lived until his death.
More Information
The year Revolutionary War-era spy Caleb Brewster was laid to rest in the Old Burying Ground in Fairfield.
Brewster is featured in the Fairfield Museum & History Center’s current exhibition, The Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington, a graphic-novel style exhibition that runs through Nov. 1.
The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, located at 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10am-4pm. Members of the museum and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.