Way Back When … 1865

Spectacles from 1850, a stuffed rabbit from 1920, a circa-1910 pocket watch of Eben Burr’s, and an 1840 looking glass are among the objects from the Fairfield Museum’s collection that are on display in the newest exhibition, Alice in Museum Land. Lewis Carol’s classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” was published in 1865. This kid-friendly exhibition features fantastic play spaces for children, including a massive tea party and a reading area, and it also offers plenty for adults who want to see wonderful, whimsical, historic items. The exhibition is on view through Feb. 17 and is generously sponsored by Bigelow Tea.

A collection of brass and iron keys includes an 1854 key to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, a gift of Mrs. Henry Williams. The church was first planned by a group of residents in April of 1853, eight years before the Civil War. The Town had recently lost its county seat so the parish was able to buy land on the Town Green to build its church.

Teaspoons circa 1898, a gift of Sara Wakeman Wood, feature a pattern titled “New Century,” which were designed by Chris Silber for Rogers & Bro., a behemoth of the silver industry located in Connecticut. They are monogrammed with a “W” for the Wood family.

And Burr’s watch is well-worn and features a bird scene on the case. In addition, it has a “B” etched into an engraved crest and “WE Burr” etched inside the front cover along with the Longines, Switzerland patent stamp.

The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, located at 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10am-4pm.