Way Back When ... 1890

The Hotel St. Marc’s advertising brochure from circa 1890 captures what summer life was like for “New York families” who sought “pure air, wholesome fare, varied scenery and delicious quiet” in Fairfield during the summer months.

Located in the center of Fairfield, at what is now 556 Old Post Road, this “Charming Summer Resort” was said to be the “best appointed and liberally managed Hotel in the State,” and one of the finest in New England. “It has long been noted for its cultivated society, its handsome residences, its beautifully shaded roads and magnificent driveways.”

The hotel was accessible “within a few moments walk or drive of the depot, with trains almost hourly to and from New York, via the New York and New Have R.R., which, with its spacious cars and stone ballasted roadway, renders it free from dust and presents one of the pleasantest Summer routes out of New York.”

It offered accommodations for 200 guests and featured “Large Airy Rooms, Parlors and Verandas, Electric Bells, Gas, Post and Telephone Office.” The cuisine was prepared by an experienced chef and “many interesting, varied and beautiful points are within easy driving distance. Arrangements can be made for taking guests to the Bathing Pavilions, located on the Sound, and within a short distance of the Hotel, where Boating, Bathing and Fishing may be enjoyed.”

At the time of this brochure, George A. Wells was the proprietor and transient rates were listed as “$3.00 a day and upwards.”

