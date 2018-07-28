Way Back When ... 1900





If you lived in Fairfield prior to 2005, you undoubtedly shopped downtown in Mercurio’s Market. The grocery shop was part of the downtown landscape for more than 100 years and was the oldest continuously operating family-owned business in Fairfield.

Domenic Mercurio Sr. sold fruits and vegetables door-to-door from his cart and then opened his first bricks-and-mortar store on the Old Post Road near the site of the Fairfield Public Library in 1900. It moved to 1508 Post Road in 1913. In 1928 he turned over operations to his children, Jimmy and Domenic Jr., who expanded the store but continued to offer personalized service and home delivery.

According to Rita Papazian’s book Remembering Fairfield, Connecticut: Famous People & Historic Places, by 1989 only two second-generation Mercurios were still living, Jimmy and his sister-in-law Angie, Domenic Jr.’s widow. “They worked along with the third-generation Mercurios, Frank and Domenic III, “Merk” and Jimmy’s daughter Sally. Fourth and fifth generations were also among the work force.”

Mercurio's closed in 2005. At the closing, then-First Selectman Kenneth Flatto said, “They had a unique charm; it was definitely their appeal as an old-fashioned mom-and-pop grocery business ... they always had the ability to cater to the needs of their customers in a down-to-earth way.”

