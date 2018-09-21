Way Back When … 1920

Flappers: Fashion and Freedom, the newest exhibition at the Fairfield Museum, includes displays of vintage clothing from the 1920s.

The exhibition includes fascinating information about the changing fashions of that ear. The 1920s brought dramatic changes to women's fashion: shorter skirts, short hair, and more skin showing than ever before. Over the course of a few years hemlines shortened, rising from the ankle to just below the knee by 1926. The dropped waist and simple lines of 1920s dresses, inspired by the straight lines of modernist art, reflected the ease and freedom of the new woman.

High-fashion evening dresses in the 1920s were typically sleeveless; their simple construction contrasted with elaborate ornamentation, such as beading and fringe. Beading started as an accent and later became part of the fabric design. Metal sequins and gold or silver metal embroidery were sometimes used to create the look of beadwork.

With shorter skirts revealing women's feet and legs, shoes took on a new visibility and importance in the 1920s. The new visibility of women's legs made both silk stockings (often rolled just below the knee) and shoes new kinds of fashion statements. Women started buying multiple pairs of shoes to wear with different outfits, including shoes with higher heels. The t-bar shoe, which fastened with a single strap and button, became popular to wear for dancing and evening wear.

To see some original 1920s fashion, shoes, beadwork and more, visit Flappers: Fashion and Freedom at the Fairfield Museum. The exhibition runs through January of 2019.

