Way Back When … 1920

Brooklawn Country Club opened in 1895 as a private family club, and this photo shows members putting there in 1920. Brooklawn joined the Unites States Golf Association in 1896, making it 12th in seniority and one of the first 25 clubs in the country to join. The original course was nine holes.

In 1899 Brooklawn hosted its first tournament of major importance, the “Eldridge Cup” Connecticut club team championship. In 1905 the club purchased Spooner Farm and an additional 36 acres, bringing the total land up to 96 acres. At that point the nine-hole course was made longer. In 1910 Brooklawn Country Club purchased the 46-acre Cornell Farm, and immediately cleared the land for a new eighteen-hole golf course. Around 20 years later, A. W. Tillinghast, one of history’s premier golf architects, redesigned the course into its present form.

“Brooklawn: A Walk in the Park,” the new exhibition at the Fairfield Museum, features beautiful photos taken by photographer Ari Burling of many of the homes in this special neighborhood. In addition, it includes items from the Museum’s collection, stories about the people who lived in the neighborhood, newspaper articles, and vintage maps.

Learn more at the Fairfield Museum. The exhibition runs through Nov. 11 in the Ruth Carlson Horn Gallery.

