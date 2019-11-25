Way Back When ... 1940s

This pen and ink sketch by J.W. Roe depicts Perry’s Cider Mill, seen from across the Mill Pond. Run as a grist mill by the Perry family for generations, it became a cider mill under Francis Burr Perry, who refitted it to produce cider and cider brandy until the early 1940s. In its heyday, the distillery had a capacity of 1,000 barrels of cider a year. However, the operation never fully recovered from Prohibition, when Perry ran afoul of the law and was sentenced to 75 days in jail. The large distillery tanks which held the cider and brandy produced there are not see in this idyllic view of the historic mill.

This sketch and more artifacts, objects and images are on display in the Fairfield Museum’s current exhibition, “From the Ground Up: Fairfield’s Foods.” It is on display in the Spaght Gallery through January 5, 2020. The Museum is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s next exhibition, “Local Heroes: What’s Your Emergency,” will open on Friday, Dec. 6.

