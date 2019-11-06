Way Back When ... 1945

Fairfield’s “Wall of Honor” displays the names of veterans who lived in Fairfield at the time they enlisted to serve in the nation’s military forces. Today it contains over five thousand names. Among those names are those of four siblings from the Skoog family who appear in this photograph in 1945: Dorothy S. Skoog, who joined the WAVES when the Navy established that unit for women to serve; Doris S. Skoog,a Navy nurse, who served 35 years with the reserves at Hartford Armory; Harry L. Skoog, chief petty officer, who worked as an engine room technician, serving 20 years; and Billie Skoog, who graduated from high school in 1945 and joined the Navy, serving at the Great Lakes Training Center.

At the end of World War II, the town constructed a wooden-framed War Memorial Honor Roll, bearing the names of almost three thousand local people who had served in that war. After 15 years the deteriorated wooden structure was removed and in 1960 it was replaced with a modern, weather-proof aluminum structure, divided into three parts to recognize veterans of World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. This was a local project through and through: local business owners donated the material and labor for the masonry foundation, the structure was completed by Sako Aluminum Castings Company of Fairfield, with name plates produced by companies in Stratford and Bridgeport. Combined veterans groups of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars handled all the arrangements for the project.

Additional sections have since been added to honor veterans of the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf war; that last panel also includes those who fought in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other conflicts.

To be included, a veteran must have enlisted in active service while living in Fairfield, served during a military conflict, and been honorably discharged. If you or someone you know should be included on the Wall of Honor, visit www.fairfieldct.org/wallofhonor for instructions about how to request inclusion.

