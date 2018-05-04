Way Back When... 1954

With new ancestry and genealogy websites becoming more and more popular, it is interesting to note that the fascination with one’s past is not just a modern trend. The Connecticut Ancestry Society was founded in 1954 as the Stamford Genealogical Society and is the oldest genealogical society in Connecticut. The organization’s name was officially changed to Connecticut Ancestry Society Inc., in 1989. The Society’s membership now extends throughout North America with only about half living in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Ancestry Society annual meeting will be held at the Fairfield Museum Saturday, May 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. The brief business meeting will be followed by a presentation, “Genealogy Publishing Made Simple: Sharing Your Stories [or Research] in as Few as Four Pages,” to help genealogists and non-genealogists understand what it takes to publish research and stories. Painter, graphic artist, illustrator, and book designer Shelley Lowell will give the program. Lowell has experience with the creation of books that range from four pages (a story about how a gun saved a family) to 700-plus pages (an annotated Bible). All Connecticut Ancestry Society meetings are free and open to the public.

Locals and people from outside the area who want to research family history, find photographs of local people and places, discover historic buildings or look up the history of their homes can come to the Fairfield Museum to conduct research in their rich manuscript collections and files. The Fairfield Museum also has resources online at Fairfieldhistory.org/library-collections/familyhistory/. Those who would prefer to go in and conduct research in the museum’s attractive reading room with assistance from the museum’s library staff just need to make an appointment. To make an appointment, call 203-259-1598. Regular library hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. A $5 donation is requested of non-members.

