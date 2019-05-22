Way Back When … 1971

Memorial Day is a time to remember and celebrate the men and woman of our armed forces who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. First known as Decoration Day, the holiday originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. It also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

From those who lost their lives in the Revolutionary War to the men and women who have served more recently, the Fairfield Museum is proud to have collections relating to wartime and military service. Some of the highlights of the Museum’s collections include military uniforms and accoutrements, such as powder horns and canteens, arms and weapons from the mid-18th century to World War I, posters from both the first and second World Wars, flags, and “home front” records such as scrapbooks, photographs and ration books.

This Memorial Day weekend the Fairfield Museum is hosting a special benefit yoga class to support the Veterans Yoga Project, a non-profit dedicated to honoring the nation’s military. All funds raised will directly support the organization in their mission of supporting veterans, families, and communities.

The class will be held at the Fairfield Museum, Saturday morning May 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. No prior experience is required and all levels are welcome. The class will conclude with a candle lighting ceremony in honor and remembrance of service members. Bring a yoga mat or a towel. The instructor will be Brianna Renner, Director of Programs, Veterans Yoga Project.

Reservations are not required, but are suggested at https://www.fairfieldhistory.org/events/yoga-benefit-class-the-veterans-yoga-project/

The Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, located at 370 Beach Road, is open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Members of the Museum and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information, call 203-259-1598 or visit Fairfieldhistory.org.