Way Back When … 1998

As the nation says goodbye to former first lady Barbara Bush, a champion of literacy and family, we look back at some of the times she and George H.W. Bush, the 41st president, were in Connecticut. President Bush was the son of Connecticut Sen. Prescott Bush and spent his childhood in Greenwich. Bush also attended Yale University in New Haven. Barbara herself was raised in Rye, N.Y. She met George Bush in 1941 at a Christmas dance at the Round Hill Country Club in Greenwich.

The first President Bush came to Ansonia in August of 1992 and The New York Times reported the following: “President Bush came to this depressed one-time manufacturing center this afternoon, said thanks for ‘a great send-off’ to the thousands of people who had waited hours in a sweltering stadium, and promptly left, the blades of his helicopter flattening the ball field grass in a moment of Presidential pomp. It was the biggest thing to happen to Ansonia in a long time, yet it hardly seemed enough for the many people who have lost jobs here and have not been able to find new ones.”

That same year Barbara visited Bristol, bringing the Republican message of family values to a center for “latch-key kids.” The commentator on a television clip of her visit noted that current polls showed that Mrs. Bush was “far more popular” than the President at that time and was one of his biggest assets.

One woman in attendance was quoted as saying “We love Mrs. Bush, we just don’t like George.” The full clip can be viewed at http://www.wfsb.com/Clip/14277351/former-first-lady-barbara-bush-visited-ct-in-1992

In 1998, President Bush and Barbara attended an event with then-Gov. John Rowland at the Belle Haven Yacht Club in Greenwich.

In 2010, the 41st president returned to Greenwich for the memorial service for his brother Prescott Bush Jr., at Christ Church. Prescott died at the age of 87, and was a lifelong Greenwich resident.

