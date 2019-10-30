Way Back When … 2012

As locals carved Jack-O-Lanterns and made pumpkin pie, we look back at some “great” pumpkins!

Back in 2012 the CT Giant Squash and Pumpkin Grower’s Association held their weigh-off at Penfield Beach. That day, according to the Fairfield Citizen, the winning pumpkin tipped the scales at 1,579 pounds. The man that grew the winning gourd also set a new world record that same summer for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown, weighing in at 2,009 pounds. The pumpkin, grown by Ron Wallace of Rhode Island, broke the previous world record of 1,843 pounds.

2012 marked the sixth year the weigh-off took place in Fairfield. Local meteorologist Paul Piorek was the emcee. Local doctor, David Garrell, was a repeat entrant in the event. Prior to that year he used to grow giant pumpkins, but then he switched to growing long gourds in 2012. His entry in that category was 107.5 inches. “Almost nine feet,” he said. “Growing long gourds is a lot easier.”

The weigh-off also featured pumpkin pie baking contest sponsored by the Fairfield Beach Residents Association, and the top three finishers were Donna Alatakis, Chuck and Mara Abercrombie and Sis Palmer.

