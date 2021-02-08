'We can do better': Fairfield cleanup aims to show environmental dangers of discarded PPE Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 10:45 a.m.
Matthew Krauss and Julia Morledge, both of Weston, join with volunteers from Mill River Wetland Committee and Fairfielders Protecting Land and Neighborhoods for an inaugural PPE clean-up at Fairfield Shooping Center's parking lot in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday Feb. 6, 2020. Over 35 people fanned out to several other locations like Home Depot and Stop & Shop to pick up litter and discarded PPE.
FAIRFIELD — Surgical masks, wipes and plastic gloves have become a common sight throughout parking lots and along roads.
“I’ve seen it this way for months now and I know we can do better,” said Alexis Harrison, of Fairfielders Protecting Land and Neighborhoods (FairPLAN). “While we have to be very conscious of health implications during the pandemic, we can’t be distracted and litter. COVID-19 will eventually go away. Plastic waste, it’s here forever.”
