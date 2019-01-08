  • A Harley-Davidson Motorcycles LiveWire electric motorcycle is on display during a Panasonic news conference at CES International, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: John Locher, AP
Photo: John Locher, AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is the place startups and established tech giants alike go to unveil their latest tech gizmos.

So what are 181-year-old stalwarts like John Deere and Procter & Gamble doing at the world's largest technology show?

These two companies are first-time exhibitors, along with missile-maker Raytheon, outdoorsy retailer The North Face and the 115-year-old motorcycling icon Harley-Davidson. John Deere, for instance, has computer-vision technology to track the quality of grain coming into a combine harvester so that its kernel-separating settings can be adjusted automatically.

The four-day show opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Gary Shapiro, CEO of CES organizer Consumer Technology Association, says every company is a technology company these days.