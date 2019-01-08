We're techy, too! Deere, Tide maker head to CES gadget show
LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is the place startups and established tech giants alike go to unveil their latest tech gizmos.
So what are 181-year-old stalwarts like John Deere and Procter & Gamble doing at the world's largest technology show?
These two companies are first-time exhibitors, along with missile-maker Raytheon, outdoorsy retailer The North Face and the 115-year-old motorcycling icon Harley-Davidson. John Deere, for instance, has computer-vision technology to track the quality of grain coming into a combine harvester so that its kernel-separating settings can be adjusted automatically.
The four-day show opens in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Gary Shapiro, CEO of CES organizer Consumer Technology Association, says every company is a technology company these days.