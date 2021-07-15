'We really did that together': Fairfield mother and daughter honored for community service

FAIRFIELD — Deb and Casey Dies have spent countless hours together volunteering as a mother-daughter duo at numerous events throughout the area.
Now, their work has earned them the recognition of the first mother and daughter to jointly receive the The Center for Family Justice's Beatrice Boucher Volunteer of the Year Award. It’s an honor given to someone for their outstanding volunteer service to the nonprofit which provides free, confidential crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in six local communities.